Death of an icon

Haseena Moin, who died in Karachi on Friday, at the age of 79, was not an ordinary writer or scriptwriter. She stood out through the years as a person who brought Pakistan television to life through plays that are still remembered and which mark the golden years of PTV. These plays include ‘Dhoop Kinare’, ‘Tanhaiyan’, ‘Ankahi’, ‘Uncle Urfi’ and many others. They brought together stories which entranced and captivated family audiences across the country, while also depicting women as independent, thinking persons able to make their own decisions in life and choose their own roles in society. This in itself was an important contribution in a conservative society.

Haseena Moin was an outstanding dramatist who gained not only recognition within Pakistan, but also internationally, with Indian directors asking her to write scripts for Bollywood movies. She did write the script for Raj Kapoor's dream project, ‘Henna’, starring Zeba Bakhtiar but asked that her name be removed from the credits after the Babri Masjid incident. In Pakistan, she won the Pride of Performance for her work, which began in the early 1970s and continued for many decades, until the kind of plays she wrote began to fade away from television screens. It is unlikely she will be replaced in the near future.

Tributes to Haseena Moin, from the entertainment industry, from artistes, from people who knew her as a writer, and from prominent figures from all walks of life in the country have poured in over Twitter and other mediums after the news of her death broke. Most of all, though, she has been remembered by the women who grew up in the late 80s and early 90s – for giving them women characters on screen that they could easily aspire to be. Hers was a time when comedy, feminism, true entertainment and quality dialogues could be watched on Pakistan television screens and when television was the main form of entertainment for families across the country. And all this was done with so much literary value to the entertainment. With Haseena Moin’s death, we may have just lost our link to a time when comedy was intelligent, women were strong and romance was far more potent and deep than what we see on the screens today.