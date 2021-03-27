Big increase in BME workers unemployment: TUC

LONDON: The unemployment rate for young black and minority ethnic (BME) workers has increased at a much higher rate than for young white workers during the coronavirus crisis, a new study suggests.

The TUC said its analysis of official figures showed that the jobless rate for BME people aged 16-24 jumped from 18.2 per cent to 27.3 per cent between the final quarter of 2019 and the same time last year.

The rate for young white workers rose from 10.1 per cent to 12.4 per cent in the same period, said the union organisation.

The study also indicated that more young workers were made redundant during summer of 2020 than in all of 2019, mainly because Covid-19 hit sectors of the economy where young people tend to work, such as accommodation and food services.

The TUC voiced concern that the disproportionate effect on young BME people is further evidence of racism in the labour market.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Covid has removed any doubt that racism exists in our workplaces, and in wider society, and our new analysis shows that it starts as early as age 16.

“All our young people need opportunities as they start out on their careers but they’ve been hit hardest by job losses in the pandemic, and some are facing additional obstacles because of their race.

“Ministers must stop delaying and challenge the racism and inequality that holds back BME people from such an early age and start creating good new jobs so that all of our young people have a fulfilling future to look forward to.”

Alex Graham, who chairs the TUC Young Workers Forum, said: “The disproportionate impact on young BME workers is another reminder that racism exists in the labour market as in wider society. More work is needed to tackle discrimination in the labour market and make racism it a thing of the past.”