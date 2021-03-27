Pakistan to expand jabs to over-50s as Covid cases hit 8-month high

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Friday said registrations of people over 50 years of age for Covid vaccination will open on March 30 as the country saw more than 4,000 confirmed cases, its highest increase in infections since July.

The minister, who is also chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) called upon the people to encourage everybody who was above 50 years of age to register when registrations open on March 30 (Tuesday). Currently, the country is vaccinating people over 60s, and registration for which is currently open.

The development came as a total of 4,368 new cases raised the overall tally to 645,356, according to the NCOC. At least 63 more fatalities took the death toll to 14,091, while the number of recoveries stands at 591,145, the latest figures showed.

Some 3,333 virus patients are under treatment at 631 hospitals across the country, with 2,758 of them in critical condition, the NCOC said.

According to official data, the tally reported on Friday was the highest since July 1, when the country detected 4,339 infections.

Earlier this week, the government said existing Covid-19 restrictions would continue for at least three more weeks. They include “broader lockdowns” in high-risk areas, with no movement allowed, except for emergencies. Educational institutes have also been closed until at least April 11 in all districts with a high infection rate.

Pakistan started vaccinating frontline workers last month, while people aged 60 and above started getting their shots from March 10.