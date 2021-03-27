Flight test of Shaheen-1A ballistic missile successful

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometres.

The flight test was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including advanced navigation system, the Inter Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said a statement, here on Friday. The flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers for conducting this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of the scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of Friday’s missile test.