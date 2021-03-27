Govt remains confident in UK vaccine supply: Jenrick

LONDON: The government has absolute confidence in UK vaccine supplies, with all adults on track to receive a first dose by the end of July, a government minister has said.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the UK’s vaccine programme will continue to be “world-leading”, despite a row with Europe over vaccine exports.

European Union leaders stopped short on Thursday evening during a European Council meeting of banning exports of vaccines, as a disagreement with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca continues.

While giving a backing in principle for toughened export controls, a statement following the summit stressed the importance of global supply chains in producing jabs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca must “catch up” on deliveries to the EU before exporting doses elsewhere, with her views receiving support from Italy, Spain and France.

Addressing a Brussels press conference following the meeting, Ms von der Leyen said she had “no knowledge” of the UK exporting jabs, while 77 million doses had been exported to 33 countries by the EU so far.

Any ban by the EU could also affect vaccines produced for BioNTech/Pfizer at a plant in Belgium.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday, Jenrick said the UK’s plans were still on track, adding: “We are confident we have got the supplies that we need both to meet our mid-April target of vaccinating all the over-50s and those people with clinical vulnerabilities, and the bigger target, which is that every adult at least has had their first jab by the end of July.

“Of course, anyone who has an appointment for a jab, either their first one or second one, there is no need to worry – those appointments will be honoured.”

He added: “What I can assure your viewers of is our absolute commitment and confidence that we will be able to deliver on the targets that the Prime Minister has set out, so there is no reason to worry – the vaccine programme will continue and it is going to continue to be a world-leading one.” Asked whether the UK had exported any vaccines to the EU, Jenrick told Sky News: “Vaccines are based on complex international supply chains.

“There are elements of the vaccines being produced in the UK, there are elements being produced in parts of the European Union and indeed all over the world – we are working with the Serum Institute, for example, in India.

“So it is critical for all countries that there is the free flow of medical products, including vaccines, across international borders, and it would be very damaging if countries started to pull up drawbridges and prevent vaccines, medicines or elements of them from crossing international borders, and the UK strongly opposes that.”

Later, Jenrick told Times Radio that the issue of vaccine passports for international travel may be down to individual countries.

Elsewhere, Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the upcoming “slight slowdown” in the vaccine rollout is due to increased demand worldwide.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “The demand for vaccine is racking up massively faster, so all the different programmes in different countries are really getting going, and so we’re moving into a phase where the rate-limiting step is vaccine supply.”