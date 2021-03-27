Mexican child, 9, dies trying to enter US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A nine-year-old Mexican child died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, the Border Patrol said on Friday amid a surge in migrants seeking to enter the country. The child was found together with a Guatemalan woman and her three-year-old, all unconscious and stranded on an island in the middle of the river which demarcates the US-Mexico border in Texas on March 20.