Sat Mar 27, 2021
AFP
March 27, 2021

Mexican child, 9, dies trying to enter US

World

AFP
March 27, 2021

WASHINGTON: A nine-year-old Mexican child died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, the Border Patrol said on Friday amid a surge in migrants seeking to enter the country. The child was found together with a Guatemalan woman and her three-year-old, all unconscious and stranded on an island in the middle of the river which demarcates the US-Mexico border in Texas on March 20.

