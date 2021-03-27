close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
AFP
March 27, 2021

Italy suffered highest deaths in 2020

AFP
March 27, 2021

ROME: Italy suffered its highest number of deaths since World War II last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with over 100,000 deaths more than average, according to new figures on Friday. "The demographic picture of our country has undergone a profound change because of the impact of Covid-19 deaths," national statistic agency Istat said in a new report.

