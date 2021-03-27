Italy suffered highest deaths in 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Italy suffered its highest number of deaths since World War II last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with over 100,000 deaths more than average, according to new figures on Friday. "The demographic picture of our country has undergone a profound change because of the impact of Covid-19 deaths," national statistic agency Istat said in a new report.