‘Russian hackers’ again target German MPs

BERLIN: Several German lawmakers have once again fallen victim to a cyber attack, local media said on Friday, with security experts pointing the finger at Russian hackers. Hackers used phishing emails to gain access to the computers of at least seven federal MPs and 31 lawmakers in regional parliaments, according to Der Spiegel weekly. A spokesman for the lower house of parliament confirmed the cyber attack but said there was "currently no indication" of a direct attack on the IT infrastructure of the German Bundestag.