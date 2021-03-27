Three dead on Canaries migrant boat, 41 saved

MADRID: Two women and a man died onboard an overloaded migrant boat found off the Canary Islands early on Friday while Spanish rescuers managed to save 41 people, the coastguard said.

A local fishing boat spotted the heavily-laden vessel struggling in rough seas just off Poris de Abona on the southeastern shores of Tenerife and raised the alarm. "Some in the boat began to fall into the water but the Salvamento Alpheratz managed to right the boat," a coastguard spokesman said, indicating there were 37 people on board, one of whom was dead.

Separately, the fishing boat managed to rescue another five people, and also recovered the bodies of two women, he added. Another boat and three helicopters were involved in the search to see if there were any more survivors stranded in the water, he said.

The rescue came just days after a two-year-old girl from Mali died after barely surviving a days-long journey from the shores of Western Sahara on a boat packed with 52 people. She was the 19th person to die as a result of the treacherous sea voyage from the African coast, putting a harrowingly human face on the migrant crisis in the Canary Islands.