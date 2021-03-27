Saudi Arabia rescues dozens of beached dolphins, seven dead

RIYADH: More than 40 dolphins beached in northwest Saudi Arabia due to heavy winds and unstable weather have been rescued but seven others died, official news agency SPA said on Friday.

SPA said they had been driven into shallow waters and ashore this week in Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea. Environment ministry staff, border guards, municipality workers, civil defence members and volunteers took part in the rescue, SPA said, guiding and moving the dolphins by hand from white sandy beaches into deeper waters.