Tornadoes kill five in Alabama

WASHINGTON: A cluster of tornadoes swept through the southern US state of Alabama on Thursday evening, killing at least five people, authorities said. Video posted on social media showed debris swirling in the air, trees uprooted and homes damaged. "I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert," Governor Kay Ivey tweeted.