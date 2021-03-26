Directors’ absence delays KP’s hydropower projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's major hydropower projects have been delayed due to the unavailability of project directors (PDs).

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has advertised for the recruitment of project directors for various projects time and again but no one has shown interest. On the other hand, the advisor on energy KP has forbidden the appointment of PEDO engineers as project directors for present and all upcoming projects and ordered that all such PDs shall be taken from the market. The adviser has also been accused of interfering in PEDO affairs.

While rejecting the allegation of interference in PEDO affairs, Advisor Hamayatullah told this scribe that he doesn’t interfere in the administrative and technical affairs of the organization. “I am chairing the meetings in a non-operational/administrative capacity to keep myself abreast of the affairs of the organization and advise the chief minister on Energy and Power issues. Therefore, I have to keep in touch with the organization through these meetings.”

He said there is no restriction on the participation of PEDO officers if they fulfill the merit criteria and some of the PEDO officers have been appointed on merit. Merit is the only criteria for the selection of PDs. The post of project director for eight ongoing projects has been filled through open competition. “There are a variety of reasons for delays in hydro projects, which include land acquisition, litigation, and social problems. The recent COVID-19 outbreak and non-availability of international staff has staggered the pace of work substantially,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, PEDO, Naeem Khan told this scribe that the organization has not made any such decision. PEDO people can also apply for the post of project director because only PEDO and WAPDA employees are eligible for the said post. He himself has issued NOCs to various employees to apply for different projects.

The PEDO advertised the post of PD for 300 MW Balakot HPP for the fourth time in March 2021. Earlier, the post was advertised in December 2018, January 2020, and October 2020. These project directors for Matiltan and Lawi could not deliver and left the job midway and the PEDO had to place its own engineers on these projects. The project director for Matiltan, who has recently been hired from the market, has been suspended by the advisor during his visit to the project site due to poor performance.

According to a meeting minute available with the scribe, the advisor directed that the musical chair played among PEDO employees on PDship shall be stopped and no PD shall be appointed from the PEDO. Henceforth, no serving employee of the PEDO shall be appointed as project director of PEDO projects. He instructed that the list of shortlisted candidates along with their experience and qualification for the project staff of Balakot and World Bank HPPs be shared with him.

A PEDO official on condition of anonymity told this scribe that PEDO engineers who have worked on these projects have gained enormous experience in implementing mega hydropower projects. However, since the appointment of Hamayatullah as advisor on Energy KP, the PEDO effort is in jeopardy. “The reason is that the advisor has forbidden the appointment of PEDO engineers as project directors for present and all upcoming projects, and has ordered that all such PDs shall be taken from the market. The result is that every project is suffering delays in completion,” he said.

While citing the example of some projects such as Balakot and Lawi, wherein the posts of project directors were advertised many times and for which PEDO engineers also applied, but interestingly every time, PEDO engineers topped the merit list. However, the advisor on Energy did not accept this situation and on his sweet will, these posts have been repeatedly re-advertised. Another official told this correspondent that despite the fact that the advisor to the KP chief minister has been barred from chairing meetings or getting involved in the implementation process and use of executive authorities yet, the advisor is still violating the Islamabad High Court orders. The advisor is virtually running the department and influencing the day-to-day affairs.