Five members of a family die

QUETTA: Five members of a family died and four others sustained critical injuries in a car, bus collision on National Highway near Gardegaap area of Mastung district Wednesday. According to Levies sources, the victim Hafiz Abdul Malik along with his wife and children was on way to Quetta in a car from Nushki when a passenger coach hit the car coming from opposite direction near Gardegaap area due to speeding. As a result, Hafiz Abdul Malik, his wife, sister-in-law and his two children died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.