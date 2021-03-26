Rs49m cocaine recovered

KARACHI: The Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle Rs49 million worth cocaine into Pakistan and arrested two foreign nationals here on Wednesday. The Customs personnel of the Model Customs Collectorate at the Jinnah International Airport intercepted two Nigerians who had arrived from Nigeria via Doha by Qatar Airways. According to Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, they were stopped due to their suspicious movement in the Customs Hall using Green Channel. Following preliminary investigations, they were referred for radiological examination. Their X-rays indicated presence of narcotics filled capsules in their bodies. Subsequently, 161 capsules were retrieved from their bodies at the JPMC. According to Customs spokesman, the capsules contained 2.450 kilograms pure cocaine worth Rs49,000,000 in the international market. The Customs arrested the Nigerian smugglers and cases were registered against them under the Customs Act, 1969 and Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997. Further investigations are underway.