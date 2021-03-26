PPP forms board for AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday constituted a parliamentary board for awarding party tickets to candidates for the general elections 2021 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PPP Parliamentary Board will be headed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and members of the Parliamentary Board would include Faryal Talpur, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf, Sardar Qamar Zaman, Sardar Javed Ayub, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman Gulpera, Amir Abdul Ghaffar Loan and Nabila Ayub Advocate. The Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians, Farhatullah Babar, asked the aspirants for the PPP AJK tickets to send their applications for tickets with a Rs30,000 bank draft against the PPP Parliamentarians by April 5 to the Zardari House, Islamabad.