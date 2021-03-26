‘Don’t be complacent about COVID-19’

Islamabad: The British high Commissioner has urged the people not to become complacent about coronavirus amid rising incidence.

In a video message on his official Twitter handle, Dr Christian Turner said it was illegal to travel from UK for leisure, while border measures could change at short notice. He said coronavirus cases were rising in Pakistan during the third wave prompting the government to re-introduce a series of tougher measures to curb the virus, including smart and local lockdowns. “If you are in Pakistan, do follow these rules,” he said.

Dr Christian Turner urged the people to observe the standard operating procedures introduced by the government, especially the use of face mask, to stem the spread of the virus, saying this is no time for complacency. “For those of you in the UK thinking of travelling to Pakistan, under current UK Covid restrictions you must stay at home as it is illegal to travel abroad for leisure. You shouldn’t travel unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so, and you will need to fill in a form declaring that your travel is essential which can be checked by UK authorities at the airport,” he said.

The envoy said his government was keeping its border controls under constant review and changes could happen at a short notice, and if they did, direct flights could stop, and hotel quarantining on arrival in England could be made mandatory.