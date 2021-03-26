Two more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Two more COVID-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Thursday. According to the hospital officials, Saeeda Feroza, 85, of Multan and Arif Ali, 50, of Layyah were admitted to the hospital for coronavirus treatment, but they could not survive. The officials said total coronavirus patients are 120, including 65 confirmed coronavirus patients, 34 suspects and 21 with negative reports for the COVID-19. According to available statistics, at public and private hospitals in Multan division some 46 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours. According to health authorities, some 112 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 778 people who were tested for the virus and in hospitals of Multan division some 67,096 people are awaiting coronavirus test reports. In Multan district 85 new cases of coronavirus had been reported out of 562 people who were tested for the virus and reports of 6,023 people were being awaited, the authorities said. In Khanewal district out 65 people ten were tested positive for coronavirus and reports of 29 people were being awaited. Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lodhran district out of 30 people and reports of 403 people were being awaited. The Vehari district eleven people were tested positive for coronavirus out of 121 and reports of 341 people were being awaited.