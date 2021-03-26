270,000 metric tonnes wheat to be procured

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Thursday said the Sargodha division had set a target of 270,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement this year. Chairing a review meeting of the wheat procurement drive in the division, the commissioner said 36 wheat procurement centres would be established in four districts, adding that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes, Khushab 20,000 metric tonnes, Mianwali 60,000 metric tonnes and Bhakkar district set 110,000 metric tonnes of wheat purchase target. The meeting was informed that 13 procurement centres had been set up in Sargodha, three in Khushab, six in Mianwali and 14 in Bhakkar district.