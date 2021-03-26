close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Operation against land squatters

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Thursday said some 1,200 acres state land had been retrieved from squatters during the last one and a half month. Addressing a press conference, the DC said the authorities also launched a grand operation in Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday and retrieved state land worth Rs 980 million from illegal occupiers. He said details of state land under possession of squatters in Multan city, Sadar and Shujabad were being sought and a grand operation against squatters was on the cards.

