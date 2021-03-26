close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 26, 2021

27 employees of Children Hospital regularised

National

A
APP
March 26, 2021

FAISALABAD: Some 27 employees of the Children Hospital were regularised here. MPAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Chaudhry Latif Nazar distributed confirmation letters among employees, including computer operators, clerks and paramedics. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar and others were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Pakistan