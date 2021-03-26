27 employees of Children Hospital regularised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Some 27 employees of the Children Hospital were regularised here. MPAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Chaudhry Latif Nazar distributed confirmation letters among employees, including computer operators, clerks and paramedics. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar and others were also present on the occasion.