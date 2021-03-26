PHA official fined for lying, blocking information

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Director Admin Muhammad Masood for lying, giving a misleading statement and blocking information.

A citizen, Zeeshan Adal, had given an application to the director, PHA Rawalpindi, under the Right to Information Act 2013. He had sought information about PHA contracts, audit reports, income and expenses, signboards income, action against defaulters, staff working with Advertisement Section, responsibilities, authority, pay and facilities to the PHA chairman in the last three years. But the PHA did not give information in the stipulated time, following which Zeeshan lodged a complaint with the Punjab Information Commission (PIC). The PIC issued a notice to the PHA director Admin and public information officer.

Earlier, Masood appeared before the commission and said he had received no application. On persistence, he admitted that he had received the application from the PIC. The PIC gave him time till March 22, but he neither appeared before the commission nor provided information. Thus the commission imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him for lying and non-cooperation. The commission directed the accountant, District Accounts Office Rawalpindi, to deduct Rs 10,000 from the Masood’s salary and deposit it in the national exchequer. The commission directed the director general, PHA Rawalpindi, to give a copy of the commission directives to Masood and ensure his presence on the next hearing on April 12. The commission said if the DG does not do so, he will also face action.