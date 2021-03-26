3 Indian troops killed in Srinagar attack

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), three Indian troops were killed and several others injured in an attack here on Thursday. According to the Kashmir Media Service, unidentified gunmen fired at a group of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Lawaypura area of Srinagar, killing three troops and injuring several others. Immediately after the attack, the Indian troops and policemen cordoned off the area and launched search operations to nab the attackers.