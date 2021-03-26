Moeed denies reports being tipped as high commissioner to India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on National Security Moeed Yusuf on Thursday denied reports of him being tipped as High Commissioner to India.

Issuing a statement on Twitter the aide said the report was totally made up and baseless. The news report had suggested that there were chances of Moeed Yusuf’s appointment as High Commissioner to India as both countries have shown positive signs of reconciliation during the past few days.

Moeed Yusuf holds extensive experience in international relations. Before joining the government he was the Associate Vice President for Asia at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington and previously a Fellow at the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the study of the Longer Range Future at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University.