Imran surrendered Pakistanis’ fate to IMF: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan has surrendered the fate of 220 million people to the IMF by creating an autonomous State Bank and then enslaving it to the IMF.

Talking to media outside a NAB court here, she said the imposed PTI government has put the country into a debt trap of the IMF and is now renouncing the country's sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund. She said the lives of the people of Pakistan will now be controlled by the IMF which will decide inflation, tariffs, interest rates and everything that defines the everyday life of a hardworking Pakistani.

The former Information minister said those who rejected Shahbaz Sharif's honest proposals, demeaning them as a plea for ‘NRO’, now have the audacity of calling for reforms with a straight face. Those who jailed Shahbaz when he proposed the Charter of Economy, imprisoned him in a death row cell when he called for national political dialogue and consensus, shamelessly expect to be taken seriously. She said the looters of the nation's wealth and right to survive go mum whenever they increase the rate of inflation. She said the rented mouthpieces of the selected prime minister turn spellbound when they seek to enslave the country and its State Bank to the IMF.

She said no amount of distracting and hoopla could change the fact that this selected government brought the country's GDP crashing down from 5.8 to minus -0.4. There is no doubt that the cost of sugar and flour tripled and gas and electricity tariffs increased by 300 per cent. She lashed out at Shehzad Akbar, asking where the proof against Shahbaz Sharif was that he used to wave around. She said the days of Imran Khan's commission agent are over. This government had done everything in its power but failed to prove a penny of corruption against Shahbaz, she said.

She pointed out that the government's boss of doctors still hasn't given Shahbaz the results of his medical tests which can jeopardise his health. She said this is why Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorated.