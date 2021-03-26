Afghanistan exit deadline hard to meet, says Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Thursday it will be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw all American soldiers from Afghanistan as part of a Taliban deal, but stressed troops will not be there long term.

"It is going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons. It´s hard to get those troops out," Biden said in his first press conference since taking office on January 20. "We will leave, the question is when we leave," he said. "But we´re not staying a long time."

Asked whether he envisions US soldiers still in Afghanistan in 2022, the president said: "I can´t picture that being the case."

His acknowledgement comes one week after he said he was in the process of making a decision over the troops, and that a withdrawal on time "could happen, but it is tough." Last week the Taliban warned there would be "consequences" if Washington did not stick to the agreed timetable -- further raising pressure on the fragile peace process.

On Thursday, Biden noted ongoing international discussions on Afghanistan, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken´s meetings with NATO allies that have troops in Afghanistan. "And if we leave, we´re going to do so in a safe and orderly way," Biden said.

Regarding Beijing, the US president said he was not seeking a "confrontation" with China, but that there would be intense competition between the rival superpowers.

He called Chinese leader Xi Jinping an autocrat who "doesn´t have a democratic -- with a small ´d´ -- bone in his body." Biden lays out what he sees as the greatest battle of the 21st century: autocracy vs democracy. "Your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on who succeeded," Biden says. "That is what is at stake...we're in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution." "This is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies." Biden recounted having a two-hour phone conversation with Xi when the Chinese leader called him after he won the election over Donald Trump. Biden said he made clear to Xi that he foresees “stiff competition with China” but insisted they play by international rules. However, Biden said, "I told him in person on several occasions we´re not looking for confrontation, though we know that there will be steep, steep competition." “He’s one of the people, like Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future,” Biden said. He also warned Xi about the repercussion of committing human rights violations, telling him, “As long as you violate human rights, we’re going to call it to the attention to the world.” The president also said he will soon “invite an alliance of democracies” to a summit to “discuss the future,” and so we're going to make it clear that in order to deal with these things, we are going to hold China accountable to follow the rules; to follow the rules," Biden said. Biden affirmed that the U.S. will remain the world’s economic leader despite the efforts of the Chinese to replace it. “That’s not going to happen on my watch because the United States is going to continue to grow and expand.”

According to CNN, he declined to answer specific questions about Trump-era tariffs on China, saying they "only touch a smidgen of what the relationship with China really is about," his administration has left them in place for now, believing they provide leverage for future negotiations.

The president said the United States will "respond accordingly" if North Korea escalates its missile testing. "We are consulting with our partners and allies," Biden said. "And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly."

Biden told reporters he was "prepared for some form of diplomacy" with North Korea but it "has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization. "North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Thursday, in its first substantive provocation to Biden´s new administration.

Pyongyang is banned from developing any ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions, and is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programs. Biden said the North had violated UN resolutions by testing "those particular missiles." The new US president also replied "yes" when asked if North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he was watching.