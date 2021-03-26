close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
SYS
Syed Yasir Shah
March 26, 2021

Body of 4-year girl recovered

National

SYS
Syed Yasir Shah
March 26, 2021

KOHAT: The body of a four-year-old girl, who had gone missing the previous day, was recovered from a sewerage line in Khattak Colony here on Thursday.

The police said that four-year old Harim Fatima, daughter of Naveed Iqbal and resident of Khattak Colony, had gone missing on Wednesday. Soon after the incident, one Farhad Hussain, grandfather of the victim girl child, registered a case at the police post in Mills Area. The police along with other departments, including Town Municipal Administration, launched a search for the missing child.

