JUI activist injured in Bajaur bomb blast

KHAR: Religious scholar and local activist of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Abdus Salam sustained injuries in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Damadola area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Sources said that injured Maulana Abdus Salam was first taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar but later referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of his precarious condition.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the JUI workers and activists took out a protest rally and blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road at the Main Chowk in Khar against the attack on their associate.