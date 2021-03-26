Main accused in PPSC paper leak scandal held

LAHORE: Anti-corruption authorities on Thursday arrested main accused in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scandal.

The Anti-corruption Sstablishment (ACE) Punjab arrested the accused named Usman for his alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper. The accused was declared proclaimed offender by the court.

The accused was arrested by the ACE after geo-fencing. Usman was involved in leaking PPSC papers along with his accomplices, the ACE officials said.So far, the anti-corruption authorities have arrested six people in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scandal.

The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consultant for his alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper.

ACE Punjab had also arrested the regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed. The anti-corruption department said that they were investigating the arrested individuals from all aspects to completely unearth the facts regarding the scandal.

After the revelation of the PPSC paper leak, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.