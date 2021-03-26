Maryam blackmailing NAB: Shahzad

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Thursday PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is "blackmailing" the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Akbar, addressing a press conference, said Rangers and police personnel would be deployed to maintain the law and order situation during Maryam's appearance before NAB.

The adviser said Maryam and her associates were "threatening NAB" and it was not a new tactic, as her family's history is "filled" with "attacks" on institutions.

Talking about the Broadsheet Commission report, he said it had been submitted to the prime minister and would be presented in the next cabinet meeting. "The decision on whether to make the report public or not will be taken by the cabinet." "All the issues have been identified in the Broadsheet Commission report," the adviser added.