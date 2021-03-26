‘Mob gathering outside institutions unacceptable'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is presently in self-isolation at his Banigala residence after contracting coronavirus, held a meeting with his media team Thursday.

The PTI Senator Shibli Faraz shared two photographs, one of prime minister while in the other, he is presiding the meeting and getting briefing on some important matters. He was reportedly cheerful and felt relaxed during the meeting.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari and Principal Secretary Azam Khan. While discussing the latest political situation and future line of action, Imran Khan said that no political party would be allowed to take the law into his own hands by marching on the institutions through mob. He was referring to the court appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which was later on deferred by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The premier made it clear that ongoing process of accountability would continue and no one would be spared or given concessions. Imran Khan got briefing also on the current political scenario.

The prime minister said the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous, and vaccination process was underway across the country. He called for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the deadly virus at bay. He said the easiest way was to wear facemask and avoid going to public places unless necessary.

Imran Khan directed the government team to expedite the process of issuing health cards. Regarding the provision of relief to public in the backdrop of the holy month of Ramazan, he said that utility stores package should be strictly monitored and the benefit of Rs7.8 billion package should reach the people directly. He emphasised that no laxity or shortcomings would be tolerated on this count.