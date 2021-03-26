CDA starts drive to remove wild bushes, grass

Islamabad : The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild bushes and grass especially from roads where these create problems for vehicular traffic.

According to the details, the campaign to remove excessive growth also from the residential areas is now in full swing with various teams consistently working to restore the beauty of the city. Wild bushes and shrubs not only affect natural beauty but also act as breeding sites for insects and pests. The large-sized bushes block the visibility of the motorists and can cause road accidents.

The campaign to remove wild bushes and grass would continue in tandem with the drive to plant trees on roads and highways. The purpose is to restore beauty and enhance the green character of the capital city. The teams constituted for this purpose are currently working on the western side of the city and focusing on the residential sectors. They are also using light machinery to uproot thick bushes from parks, inner roads, and other areas.

The civic agency has prepared a plan for roadside vegetation that included safety of the motorists, improvement in aesthetic quality and efficiency in maintenance operations. All dead trees or leaning trees with weakened root systems will be removed and new trees will be planted on the highways.

The CDA’s Director General Environment said Islamabad is one of the green capitals in the world so it is necessary to make all-out efforts to maintain its natural green character.

He said the plantation drive is underway and thousands of saplings of local plant species are being planted in coordination with the climate change ministry and non-governmental organizations. “The work on beautification of the parks is also being done to provide visitors with a new joyful experience. We are also making efforts to further beautify Fatima Jinnah Park,” he said.