Mercurial playmaker Cipriani signs for Bath

LONDON: Mercurial former England fly-half Danny Cipriani signed for English Premiership side Bath on Thursday saying the club “matches my ambition”.
“Danny Cipriani will join Bath Rugby in May on an extended one-year contract, to include the completion of the 2020/21 season,” read a club statement.
The 33-year-old 16-times capped playmaker replaces Bath’s Welsh international fly-half Rhys Priestland, who is joining Cardiff Blues at the end of the present campaign.
Cipriani has been without a club since leaving Gloucester in December when they announced they had signed Scottish international Adam Hastings for next season.
Cipriani took time off for a break in Turkey with his fiancee whilst assessing his next move and professed on Thursday he had a meeting of minds with the Bath hierarchy.
“I’ve been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking, while looking for a club that matches my ambition,” he said in a statement.
“After speaking with Stuart (Turner director of rugby) and Neal (Hatley head coach), it was clear that Bath offered that opportunity. The club has a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own; they want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision for me.”