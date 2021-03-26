Mercurial playmaker Cipriani signs for Bath

LONDON: Mercurial former England fly-half Danny Cipriani signed for English Premiership side Bath on Thursday saying the club “matches my ambition”.

“Danny Cipriani will join Bath Rugby in May on an extended one-year contract, to include the completion of the 2020/21 season,” read a club statement.

The 33-year-old 16-times capped playmaker replaces Bath’s Welsh international fly-half Rhys Priestland, who is joining Cardiff Blues at the end of the present campaign.

Cipriani has been without a club since leaving Gloucester in December when they announced they had signed Scottish international Adam Hastings for next season.

Cipriani took time off for a break in Turkey with his fiancee whilst assessing his next move and professed on Thursday he had a meeting of minds with the Bath hierarchy.

“I’ve been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking, while looking for a club that matches my ambition,” he said in a statement.

“After speaking with Stuart (Turner director of rugby) and Neal (Hatley head coach), it was clear that Bath offered that opportunity. The club has a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own; they want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision for me.”