Rising crimes

Karachi is no stranger to incidents of mobile snatching. In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in these cases. The main reason for this significant increase in the number of street crimes is the country’s unbridled financial crisis. Essential commodities are being sold at high prices. In Ramazan, which is next month, these prices will be further increased. People from strong financial backgrounds are not affected by the current economic crisis fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, people from the working class were struggling to feed their families. Rising poverty is a big factor that leads to street crimes. Many people resort to illegal activities to earn money. The authorities need to take action against these people. The lives of residents are in danger as many people got killed if they slightly resist snatching.

The authorities should look into this matter immediately. The government should also ensure that the basic commodities are available at affordable prices.

Vania Ali

Karachi