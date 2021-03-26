Covid-19 cases

close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
The third wave of Covid-19 is quite dangerous. People are still not taking the virus seriously. In a month, the country will be observing Ramazan and then Eid. It is getting extremely difficult to prevent people from going to markets. In Ramazan, a majority will go to markets for Eid shopping. The authorities need to take some steps to create awareness among people and advise them to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures.

Tanvir Iqbal

Karachi

