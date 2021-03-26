close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Resume work

Newspost

 
The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) launched one of its mega projects in Chunian, Punjab three years ago. Three-hundred-acre land was earmarked for the project. To date, the project hasn’t been started. So far, the authorities have only built a boundary wall and an office. This project is quite promising for the city’s residents.

The Punjab government should realise its importance and resume work. The PIEDMC can play a vital role in strengthening the country’s economic growth.

Ahsan ul haq Shaikh

Chunian

