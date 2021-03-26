The hunger threat

Two key agencies of the UN, the FAO and the WFP have warned in a new report that 174 million people around the world are already facing acute hunger, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and the lack of help they are receiving from the outside world. The agencies have called for more access to these people and for the $5.5 billion they require to bring these families help and the aid they desperately require. The worst hit places out of the 20 hotspots identified by the UN agencies are Yemen, South Sudan and Northern Nigeria. However, there are countries at immense risk outside Africa as well, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Haiti, and other places spread all across the globe. The UN has been expressing concern about the situation of these people, and particularly the 34 million already hit by near famine like conditions, for several months. However, it does not seem that there is sufficient response from the world.

It is a tragedy of our times that, while millions of tonnes of food is wasted each year, mainly in developed countries, there are so many people who face starvation on a daily basis. Their situation is almost impossible to imagine. We should remember that there are also families in Pakistan that go without sufficient food to sustain them or to prevent acute malnutrition suffered by millions of children in the country. The UN report is an urgent warning. The world must realize it shares the same planet. For this reason, factors such as climate change need to be addressed for the sake of everyone, no matter where they live and what they do. The same is true of the Covid-19 pandemic. If everyone is not protected, through vaccination, the entire world will remain at risk.

These are realities that need to be publicised more frequently and the UN taking a lead more often in bringing home the facts to all of us. Many of us have grown immune to the images of starving children we see in UN advertisements appealing for donor aid, and in magazines or over the internet. We must realise that these images show real people. These people need help. And it is up to each and every one of us who can offer any to do so, without further delay, so that the current crisis can be brought to a halt.