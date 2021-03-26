Pakistan, in its early days, was a water rich country with plentiful resources of water, which of course is the basic requirement of life for every living being. But, as the world marked World Water Day on March 22, the situation has changed drastically in the country, as it has in many other nations of the world. Pakistan is today categorised as a water-scarce country, because only 1000 cubic metres of water is available per day per person. Experts fear it will reach acute water scarcity by 2025 when 500 cubic metres may be all that is available.

The country already knows the issues that can be caused by a shortage of water. This is particularly true in major cities, where population migration has taken place, overwhelming existing resources. As a result, people living in shanty towns have no access to safe water. And the same is true for many other persons across the country with the existing national water resources increasingly polluted due to sewage dumping, factory effluence entering supplies, and a rapidly growing population which requires more and more water. Climate change is also affecting rain and weather patterns in Pakistan, while the increased demand for food means that agricultural water supply has to be maintained with agriculture consuming nearly 95 percent of the water in Pakistan. Waterborne diseases are a common feature and the biggest cause of death – notably for children aged under five years.

Experts suggest better water storage, the building of more reservoirs, and more productive use of water are steps we can take to improve this dire situation. But as the city of Cape Town learnt during a wave which led to a drought-like situation in the city, an extremely drastic change in lifestyle is needed, notably in water rich provinces such as Punjab in order to save more water and prevent it from being wasted. A drive to save water would have to be carried out across the country. The consequences of not having enough water are known well to the people of Karachi, where tankers provide water to the majority of the city's population, leading to the development of water mafias that engage in their own rackets to fleece people while providing them with this most essential of amenities. There is an obvious need to improve awareness about saving water and also preventing its pollution. The scarcity Pakistan is facing is very real. And there are fears that 50 years from now, the country may be in a situation which resembles constant drought through the year.