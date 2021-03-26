Spain top Muslim official offended by brief arrest

MADRID: The top representative of Spain’s Muslim community has expressed consternation over his brief arrest this week, denouncing the reasons for it as “unfounded”.

Mohammad Ayman Adlbi, who heads the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), was arrested late Tuesday as part of an investigation into the funding of jihadist organisations, police and government sources said. He was later released without charge.

“I must express our confidence in the judicial administration, regardless of the suspicions, which we consider unfounded,” Ayman Adlbi said in a statement released late Wednesday by the CIE. He also voiced his “great displeasure” at being arrested when he could have easily been invited for “an interview” at the police station.

His arrest was part of an anti-terrorism investigation, an interior ministry source told AFP, with Spanish media saying it was focused on an international jihadist funding network that sent money to Syria and other conflict zones.

The inquiry is being handled by an investigative unit which deals with terror-related issues, but neither the police nor the interior ministry would confirm reports about the precise nature of the investigation.

Ayman Adlbi was appointed last year to head the CIE, which represents Muslims before Spanish state bodies and oversees religious services at the country’s mosques as well as Muslim education.