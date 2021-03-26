Royal Navy jet crashes in Cornwall after pilots eject

LONDON: A Royal Navy Hawk jet has crashed in Cornwall.The Ministry of Defence said the two pilots were being checked by medics after ejecting from the plane near Helston.

The crew are members of the 736 Naval Air Squadron and were on a flight from RNAS Culdrose, which is based on the Lizard peninsula near Helston.

An MoD spokesman said: “Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose. An investigation will begin in due course. We won’t be providing further detail at this time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were at the scene.

“Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash,” a force spokesman said.

“Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene. Two people have been treated by ambulance at the scene and will now be taken to hospital. Their injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening or changing.” —PA