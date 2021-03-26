Pakistan’s virus positivity enters double digits as cases soar

B News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded nearly 4,000 cases — its highest increase in infections since July last year — and lost 63 lives to Covid-19, as the nation reeled with a burgeoning third wave that has raised the test positivity ratio above 10 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily infections were 3,946. The last time the numbers were this high was on July 3, 2020, which had 4,087 cases. Total cases now stand at 640,988, while the death toll breached the 14,000-mark. The three-day rolling average of test positivity was 10.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities imposed smart lockdowns in a number of areas of the provincial capital Peshawar, “and remain in force till further orders”, a notification said. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five people only, the notification added.

In Peshawar, 327 new cases were reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 33,659, authorities said, adding a total of 1,185 deaths have been reported so far in the city from coronavirus. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw eight of the 63 deaths.

In Punjab, which amounted for 51 of the day’s 63 Covid-related deaths and two-thirds of the country’s daily cases at 2,571, authorities sealed 23 more shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fines as high as Rs20,000 for violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow all SOPs, cover their faces with masks and wash hands with soap several times a day for protection from Covid-19.