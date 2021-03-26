Misbah relies heavily on pace attack for SA tour

ISLAMABAD: National team head coach Misbahul Haq Thursday said that he was relying heavily on the fast bowling prowess of his team for white-ball cricket and hoped that high-class performance will be on display during the tour to South Africa.

In a virtual media talk, Misbah said that he was pinning high hopes on the pace attack to deliver a decisive punch. “We have a potent pace attack for the white-ball cricket. Hasan Ali is back with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the attack. Mohammad Husnain and Faheem Ashraf also make a solid combination for the limited-overs cricket. The pace bowling will be our ace card and I hope it would make a difference during the series.”

Misbah also recalled Pakistan’s recent performance in South Africa.

“We always put up a decent show in white-ball cricket in South Africa. It is the Test cricket where we struggled. We won the ODI series there and even stretched the last series to the fifth ODI. We always found good conditions for white-ball cricket in South Africa. We have got a good balance this time.”

Pakistan are to play two of the ODIs at Centurion (Pretoria) and one at Wanderers (Johannesburg) during the first leg of the tour.

“We have got a good record on the two grounds and are hopeful this trend would continue. Admitted that we don’t have enough time to train and get accustomed to the environment, yet we are confident of putting up a resolute show and hopefully would go on to win the series.”

Despite the considerable pressure amid the Covid-19 threat, the head coach hailed his charges.

“Every member of the touring squad acknowledges that it is his moral duty to honour the commitment. They did it for sake of the game and their country, obviously pointing out at England tour to South Africa that was cut short halfway and Cricket Australia’s refusal to tour the country.”

Misbah added that the team was carrying the success it achieved against South Africa at home.

“Our morale is high after an encouraging performance during home series against South Africa. We are carrying forward the confidence that we got from that victory.”

The plus point was that all the seniors tried to lead from the front.

“Babar Azam is setting high standards for others to follow. Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan also delivered to tell others that nothing less than top performance is required.”

Regarding future’s strategy, Misbah said they were looking at the different options.

“Different options are being considered to get the best till we embark on the mega campaign.”

The head coach denied lowering the fitness bar as was announced by the chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

“I want to make it clear that we had selected the members of the touring squad after thorough discussions. No one was against Sharjeel’s selection. We want to get the best out of him. Taking him in the team and camp training, actually we are trying to take his fitness closer to the international standard. We would keep on reviewing the players’ performance. We also have called up Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood for training at the NHPC.”

Tainted half-fit Sharjeel’ inclusion in the team at the time when players like fit Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were sidelined for the same very reason, Misbah said: “There is no pet rule regarding such things. The rule allows us to include these players on the completion of their ban. Why others were ignored previously, I don’t want to get into that controversy.”

He was not ready to say anything on the India team’s chances of playing against Pakistan and on his contract that was set to expire in two years.

“As long as I am here I would work hard on the team. On the possibility of the India-Pakistan cricket series, I could only say that let the series come first.”