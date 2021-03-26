Masha United hold Karachi United to draw

KARACHI: Masha United held Karachi United to a 2-2 draw in their match of the National Women Football Championship here on Thursday to finish as Group B leaders.

Areeba Abdul Aziz opened the scoring for Masha United, tapping in a perfectly-placed pass by Nepalese forward Anita KC.

Karachi United equalised through their top scorer Zulfia Nazir in the 47th minute. The forward latched onto a through ball before slotting it home past Masha goalkeeper Anjila Tumpabo.

Masha United hit back thanks to Saru Limbu’s fine finish past the Karachi United goalkeeper in the 54th minute but Karachi United equalised through a long-range hit by midfielder Aliha Aladin.

At the KMC Stadium, HEC registered a huge 8-1 win against Karachi WFC. Sidra scored four goals for the winners while Anmol Hira made a hat-trick. Shumaila also netted for HEC. Karachi WFC’s sole goal was scored by Mehak Amin.