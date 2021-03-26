Construction of five-star hotel near Gaddafi Stadium discsussed

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) have started deliberation about construction of a five-star hotel near Gaddafi Stadium to make stay and travel of visiting foreign teams safe and secure.

Director General SBP Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Senior GM Administration PCB Colonel (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed held a meeting at SBP and reached an agreement on the need to construct a five-star hotel.

“The construction of a five-star hotel will resolve the security issue,” said Aulakh. “We will not have to close roads for international matches.