‘Imad more effective with new ball’

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbahul Haq Thursday revealed that Imad Wasim was dropped from the squad after a thorough discussion with chief selector Mohammad Wasim, who was of the opinion that Imad was more effective with the new ball in the limited-overs cricket.

“Obviously when we select a team we discuss every player. The selection was unanimous. The chief selector was of the opinion that Imad was more effective with the new ball in white-ball cricket. In South Africa, we would hardly require a spinner to bowl upfront,” Misbah said.

Imad scored 46 not out, 23, 49 not out, 43, 12 and 34 not out during last six One-Day International innings with a healthy average of 69 runs per innings and yet failed to get chief selector Wasim’s backing

The other reason for Mohammad Nawaz’s inclusion instead of Imad, Misbah said the think-tank wanted to carry on the former.

“Nawaz performed well during the home series against South Africa. We wanted to test his form in back-to-back series. We possibly would be requiring just one spinner as we have enough all-rounders especially fast bowling all-rounders. The chief selector had briefed the media in detail on Imad.”