FPCCI appeals to FBR for extension

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for updating taxpayers’ profiles by six months.

FPCCI Vice President Hanif Lakhany, FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading, and Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) Vice Chairman Farhan Ashrafi made the demand, a statement said.

Taxpayers were advised to update their profile with information such as bank accounts, utilities, etc. In case of failure, the prescribed form would also trigger the penal provisions, as well as the exclusion of the taxpayer from the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) list. This has led to a wave of concern among taxpayers.

Lakhany and Ashrafi demanded the FBR chairman that in view of the third wave of Covid-19, the board should give an extension to the taxpayers so they could update their profile with the required information and avoid being excluded from the ATL list even after paying taxes.