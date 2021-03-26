Forex reserves touch $20.434bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $275 million or 1.36 percent in the week ended March 19, the central bank said on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20.434 billion, compared with $20.159 billion in the previous week. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $275 million to $13.295 billion. The reserves of commercial banks remained flat at $7.139 billion.