Better times?

I am 82 and I have seen Pakistan from the beginning. This side of the Subcontinent (which later became Pakistan) was basically known for its agricultural produce. Many people from this side also joined the British army. The industrial sector was almost non-existent here. However, with the devotion of founding leaders and well-trained and competent civil servants, institutions like Wapda, the PIDC, the PICIC, etc., were formed which helped develop the country’s industrial infrastructure. Orient Airways became Pakistan International Airlines and turned out to be the pride of the nation. The airline even helped establish various airlines in the Middle East. However, after the death of sincere founding leaders, the corrupt and over-ambitious leaders took over and turned the country into a mess. We have now reached the stage where all state institutions have been destroyed and the country has become almost a beggar. With the apparent failure of the Imran Khan-led government, all hope is lost.

The only hope lies in the free and fair elections with strict eligibility conditions. After the elections, a national government should be formed, picking competent persons of integrity – irrespective of the party – working under Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who will serve as prime minister.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi