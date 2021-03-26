Broken promises

The PTI has been in power for more than two years now. Unfortunately, the government’s performance has not been satisfactory. Ever since it came into power (2018), it has been attacking the opposition. It is true that the performance of the opposition parties in their respective tenures wasn’t great and that they should be reminded of their shortcomings. However, the ruling party should do something for the welfare of people. In the 2018 general elections, the people of Pakistan voted for the PTI with the hope that this party would bring real change in the country. But, so far, it has not been able to deliver on a single promise that Imran Khan made during his election campaigns.

No significant efforts have been taken to improve the education sector of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – two provinces where the ruling party has formed the provincial government. No steps have been taken to bring out-of-school children back to schools. The healthcare sector of these provinces also tells a tale of constant neglect. It seems that the PTI will spend its remaining tenure in targeting the opposition. It is important for the party to realise that in the 2023 general elections, people will judge the PTI on the basis of its five-year performance and not on the basis of its fights with the opposition.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi