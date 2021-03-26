Authentic news

This refers to the letter ‘Fake news’ (March 22) by Razi Uddin Ahmed Wani. It is quite unfortunate that many media outlets in our country share news stories without verifying it. These stories lead to infuriating reactions by readers and unpleasant situations for the people involved. People ought to understand that not everything on social media is true.

Recently, even the most trusted media channels failed to verify a fake news report about the ongoing Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar case. It was upsetting to see how people started a discussion on the basis of a report which didn’t have an ounce of authenticity or truth to it.

Roshail Khan

Karachi