tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) launched one of its mega projects in Chunian, Punjab three years ago. Three-hundred-acre land was earmarked for the project. To date, the project hasn’t been started. So far, the authorities have only built a boundary wall and an office. This project is quite promising for the city’s residents.
The Punjab government should realise its importance and resume work. The PIEDMC can play a vital role in strengthening the country’s economic growth.
Ahsan ul haq Shaikh
Chunian